Grafton Planning Commission agenda for June 13
The Planning Commission for the town of Grafton will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at Grafton Elementary School, 56 School St. It will begin with a public hearing on a minor subdivision before moving on to the Town Plan. Below is its agenda.
Public Hearing
- Minor Subdivision Hearing | Iva Fisher for Kim & Rodney Record
- Adjourn Public Hearing
Planning Commission Meeting
- Public Comment
- Minutes: May 9, 2017
- Overview of Economic Development meeting in Townshend—Dave & Matt
- Town Plan Update
- Chapter Assignments as made at May meeting–Chuck
- June chapters: Introduction–Chuck & Liisa; Chapter 1 Land Use–Kim & Valerie; Chapter 2 Preservation of Resources–Liisa & Kim; Chapter 3 The Economy–Dave & Matt; Chapter 4 Roads and Transportation–Steve & Dave
- New Business
- Old Business
- Adjournment
Next meeting: July 11, 2017
