Grafton Planning Commission agenda for June 13

Jun 11, 2017

The Planning Commission for the town of Grafton will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at Grafton Elementary School, 56 School St. It will begin with a public hearing on a minor subdivision before moving on to the Town Plan. Below is its agenda.

Public Hearing

  1. Minor Subdivision Hearing | Iva Fisher for Kim & Rodney Record
  2. Adjourn Public Hearing

Planning Commission Meeting

  1. Public Comment
  2. Minutes: May 9, 2017
  3. Overview of Economic Development meeting in Townshend—Dave & Matt
  4. Town Plan Update
  5. Chapter Assignments as made at May meeting–Chuck
  6. June chapters: Introduction–Chuck & Liisa; Chapter 1 Land Use–Kim & Valerie; Chapter 2 Preservation of Resources–Liisa & Kim; Chapter 3 The Economy–Dave & Matt; Chapter 4 Roads and Transportation–Steve & Dave
  7. Mail
  8. New Business
  9. Old Business
  10. Adjournment

Next meeting: July 11, 2017

