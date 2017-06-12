Add an extra crisp to your grilled peaches



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Sweet, crispy, and loaded with flavor! I waiver on mentioning ice cream topping this delicious, summertime treat because. … well, I don’t know why actually. So have at it and mound some real vanilla ice cream right on top of this dessert.

Preheat your grill. Spray the cut halves of peaches with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. In a small bowl, combine oats, nuts and marmalade, mixing thoroughly; set aside. If you need more marmalade to moisten all oats, add it a tablespoon at a time.

Place peaches, cut-side down, directly on the hot grates of your grill. Close lid and cook 3-5 minutes, or until starting to soften and grill marks are showing. You may need to move, or turn, the peaches a couple of times to prevent over scorching, although nice dark lines are desired.

Flip each half over, move to the cooler part of the grill, over indirect flame, and fill each with oat mixture. Close lid again and continue cooking 3-5 minutes, longer, or until soft but not mushy. Remove from grill to a platter while making blueberry mascarpone sauce.

In a bowl, mash the blueberries (keeping the liquid) until completely macerated. Add mascarpone cheese and lemon juice, vigorously stirring until blended evenly. You can use an electric beater if desired.

Ladle equal amounts of sauce onto 4 serving dishes and top with cooked, stuffed peach half. Serve immediately.

* If the firm peaches have any give to them, then the seed is easily scooped out with a spoon. If they are still firm, then they may be slightly harder to pit. Once pitted, scoop out surrounding, red flesh to create more of a pocket for the filling.