Andover Project awards college scholarships, Kindles

The Andover Project Committee, on Friday, June 9, awarded two $1,000 scholarships to Andover residents Kris Haselton, a 2017 graduate of Green Mountain Union High who will attending the Community College of Vermont in Springfield, and Robert Carlock, who will be attending Pensacola Christian College in Florida.

Also, the Andover Project is awarding three Amazon Kindles to community members who are enlisting or are already members of the U.S. military.

The Kindles will enable these young people to stay connected to their families and friends no matter where they are serving. Awardees are Jake Dion and Jonathan Dion, who will join his brother Jake in the Marines, and Selena Gordon, who will be leaving for the Air Force.