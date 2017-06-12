Chester artist Charlton awarded $10,000 Heath Gordon Scholarship

©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Heath Gordon Scholarship Fund has awarded William “Liam” Charlton of Chester a $10,000 scholarship to pursue an art degree at the New Hampshire Institute of Art, in Manchester, N.H.

Charlton has a long history of creativity, and was involved with the art program at Green Mountain Union High School. He also took art classes outside of high school, as well as worked hard to hone his skills as an artist on his

own.

He will be pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a major in illustration and hopes to have a career creating concept art for video games, movies and TV. The scholarship fund is fortunate to have a professional artist (Veggie Tales among other works) on its board in Bryan Ballinger. Ballinger, a 1986 graduate of GMUHS who now teaches art and animation at Huntington University in Indiana, was particularly impressed with Charleton’s work.

“I’ve reviewed a lot of portfolios and not only is Liam’s work right up there with the best high school work

I’ve ever seen,” said Ballinger, “his work really embodies the spirit of the Heath Gordon Scholarship fund’s namesake. Like Heath’s work, Liam’s art is extremely creative and grounded in obvious passion and fundamental art skills. We are extremely excited about supporting his continued education.”

The Heath Gordon Scholarship Fund was established four years ago to financially assist GMUHS alumni who are pursuing a degree in either art or music. It was founded by friends of Heath Gordon, an eclectic artist and musician who died prematurely five years ago. The main fundraising platform for the Heath Gordon Scholarship Fund is an annual fundraiser “band jam/auction” in the spring. The fund also collects donations online and by mail. It is a 501(c)(3) federally tax exempt charity, therefore all donations are tax deductible. If you would like to donate, go to its Facebook page by clicking here or send a check to: Heath Gordon Scholarship Fund, 7180 W. Porpoise Drive, Homosassa, FL 34446.