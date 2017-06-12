College News

In late May, the University of Vermont, located in Burlington, conferred degrees on about 3,228 graduates. Approximately 1,116 graduates are from Vermont.

The following local students earned degrees:

Crystal Abbate of Cavendish graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology

Michael Beith of Ludlow graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English

Devin Brown of Londonderry graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Special Education

Emily Guerra of Chester graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Movement Science

Zachary Heaton of Chester graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering

Luke Lakea of Ludlow graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science

Brittany Lathrop of South Londonderry graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering

Christina Lawrence of Springfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Professional Nursing

Peyton Leveillee of South Londonderry graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration

Angelina Mei of Springfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Dietetics Nutrition & Food Sciences

Andrew Naccarato of Springfield graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology

Jillian Rushton of North Springfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education – K-6 and

Jennifer Stein of North Springfield graduated with a Bachelor of Arts/Science degree in Psychological Science.

Taylor Smith of Weston was named to the Dean’s List of Susquehanna University for the spring 2017 semester. The school is located in Selinsgrove, Pa.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Smith is a communications and business graduate in the Class of 2017. A 2014 graduate of Burr & Burton Academy High School, she is the daughter of Steven and Lynn Smith.

Forrest Lisle of Grafton was named to Fort Lewis College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester. Lisle is majoring in anthropology at the school, which is located in Durango, Colo.

To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.

The following students were recently named to the Castleton University, Vermont, Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2016-17 academic year. To qualify, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.

Adrian Baraw-Nelson of Chester

Olivia Bartlett of Chester

Connor Bonneville of South Londonderry

Reilly Knipes of Andover

Alden Livingston of Ludlow

Emily Sheehan of Londonderry

Sophie Simmons of Ludlow

Grandon Smith of Londonderry

Dominic Stilwell of Springfield

Sarah Wells of Chester and

Cassidy Yrsha of Londonderry

The following students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the spring semester of the 2016-17 academic year. To qualify for this highest academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.