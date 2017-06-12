GMUHS Board to hold special meeting June 14
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 12, 2017 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Union High School Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the GMUHS Library Learning Commons, 716 VT Route 103 in Chester. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Agenda
III. Public Comments
IV. Business
a. Approval of Roof Bid
V. Suggested Meeting Dates & Agenda Items
a. Regular Board Meeting, July-TBD
VI. Executive Session
a. Student Matter
II. Adjournment
