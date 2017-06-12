GMUHS Board to hold special meeting June 14

The Green Mountain Union High School Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the GMUHS Library Learning Commons, 716 VT Route 103 in Chester. Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order

II. Approval of Agenda

III. Public Comments

IV. Business

a. Approval of Roof Bid

V. Suggested Meeting Dates & Agenda Items

a. Regular Board Meeting, July-TBD

VI. Executive Session

a. Student Matter

II. Adjournment