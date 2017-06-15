Grafton Select Board agenda for Monday, June 19, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 15, 2017 | Comments 0
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 19 at Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.
- Adopt Agenda
- Minutes: June 5, 2017
- Highway Report
- Signature for Cemetery Deed
- Signature for Sullivan, Powers & Co. Audit Agreement
- Open Paving, Chip Sealing, and Milling Bids
- Open Town Pond for season
- Horse Incident/Middletown Road
- Fisher Hill/Middletown Washout
- Cutting Trees for Safety Issues/Main Street & Kidder Hill Road
- Employment Evaluation Forms
- Hydrant CD
- Questions concerning balance sheet & expenditures
- Internal Control Questionnaire, Review & Signature
- Highway & Culvert Policy Review
- Trayhan Update
- Public Comment
- Other Business
- Date of Next Meeting: Monday, July 3, 2017 @ 4 p.m., Grafton Town Garage
Filed Under: Grafton Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: