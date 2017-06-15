Grafton Select Board agenda for Monday, June 19, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 19 at Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

  1. Adopt Agenda
  2. Minutes: June 5, 2017
  3. Highway Report
  4. Signature for Cemetery Deed
  5. Signature for Sullivan, Powers & Co. Audit Agreement
  6. Open Paving, Chip Sealing, and Milling Bids
  7. Open Town Pond for season
  8. Horse Incident/Middletown Road
  9. Fisher Hill/Middletown Washout
  10. Cutting Trees for Safety Issues/Main Street & Kidder Hill Road
  11. Employment Evaluation Forms
  12. Hydrant CD
  13. Questions concerning balance sheet & expenditures
  14. Internal Control Questionnaire, Review & Signature
  15. Highway & Culvert Policy Review
  16. Trayhan Update
  17. Public Comment
  18. Other Business
  19. Date of Next Meeting:  Monday, July 3, 2017 @ 4 p.m., Grafton Town Garage
