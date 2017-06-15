Grafton Select Board agenda for Monday, June 19, 2017

Thursday 30% High 77° / Low 54° Chance of Rain Showers late. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

Friday 100% High 64° / Low 57° Rain Rain likely. High 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Saturday 20% High 82° / Low 64° Overcast Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.