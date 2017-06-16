UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of June, 19 2017.

Golden Hill Road activities:

Monday through Friday

Continued steady truck traffic with traffic control present.

Pumping of stream water around the work area will continue.

This pump does have to remain on continuously to achieve the goal.

For the safety of the public, fencing will be installed within the work zone under the bridge.

I-91 activities:

Monday through Friday:

Continued installation of concrete barriers in the southbound lane.

Median crossover work continues.

Continued daytime northbound left lane closure.

Motorists merging onto I-91 via Exit 6 northbound on ramp are urged to use extreme caution and yield to I-91 northbound traffic.

Please note the posted speed limit on I-91 within the construction zone will be reduced to 55 mph and will be strictly enforced.