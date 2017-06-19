Arts events: June 22 through Aug. 14, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

June 22: Weston Playhouse presents ‘Really Rosie’

Enjoy some “Chicken Soup with Rice” on “Avenue P” with this year’s Young Company production of Really Rosie opening the 2017 OtherStages series in Weston on Thursday, June 22.

Really Rosie is based on Maurice Sendak’s timeless children’s books, with a score by Carole King. In this upbeat and imaginative musical, Rosie, the self-proclaimed sassiest kid on the block, entertains her friends by producing an imaginary movie based on the exciting, dramatic, funny (and slightly exaggerated) story of her life.

The performance runs Thursday, June 22 through Sunday, July 9 at the Weston Playhouse’s OtherStages at the Weston Rod and Gun Club, at 982 Route 100S in Weston. Show times are at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to Thursday, 1 and 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The show runs approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for kids and can be purchased by calling the box office at 802-824-5288 or by visiting westonplayhouse.org.

June 24: Cole Porter’s ‘Kiss Me Kate’ streamed in Ludlow

Friends of Ludlow Auditorium continues its streamed Broadway musical presentations at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium, 37 S. Depot St., with the Cole Porter musical, Kiss Me Kate.

Kiss Me, Kate is a musical version of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew and a conflict on- and off-stage between Fred Graham, the show’s director/producer and star, and his leading lady, ex-wife Lilli Vanessi. A secondary romance concerns Lois Lane, the actress playing Bianca, and her gambler boyfriend, Bill, who runs afoul of some gangsters.

The show is open to everyone and is free; donations are appreciated. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit their website, www.fola.us.

June 26: Scott Morgan’s art showcased

Scott Morgan is the featured artist with his exhibit “Water Music Art” opening Monday, June 26 and running through Aug. 11 at Main Street Arts, 35 Main St. in Saxtons River. A reception for the artist will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

Morgan’s work pays homage to the environments, influences, music and instruments that have shaped his art and life. For the past 30 years, Morgan has been combining his skills as artist and designer on canvas and in the landscape. His experiences as a professional musician are evident in the rhythm and movement in his paintings.

Information about the exhibit and Main Street Arts is available at mainstreetarts.org or by contacting the community arts center at info@mainstreetarts.org or 802-869-2960. For more on Morgan’s art, visit http://watermusicart.com.

June 26-Aug. 14: Morning Children’s Theater returns to Claremont

At 10 a.m. on Mondays from June 26 through Aug. 14, actors from Jean’s Playhouse Children’s Theater Company from Lincoln, N.H., perform original musical adaptations of fairy and folk tales on the stage of the Claremont Opera House for children of area summer schools, day-cares and their parents and grandparents. Shows run approximately 40 minutes.

The Claremont Opera House is located at 58 Opera House Square in Claremont. Performances finish with a cast meet-and-greet with autograph signing and picture taking.

The show schedule is the following:

June 26: Anansi Keeper of the Stories

Anansi Keeper of the Stories July 3: Thumbelina

Thumbelina July 10: The Bremen Town Musicians

The Bremen Town Musicians July 17: The Nightingale

The Nightingale July 24: Snow White and Rose Red

Snow White and Rose Red July 31: Momotaro Ogre Hunter

Momotaro Ogre Hunter Aug. 7: How the Rainbow Was Made

How the Rainbow Was Made Aug. 14. Humpelken-Pumpelken or The Adventures of Humpty Dumpty

Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at the door the day of the show. Seating is general admission. Groups are advised to call ahead to reserve a section. Show descriptions for upcoming shows can be found at www.claremontoperahouse.org. Call 603-542-0064 for more information.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson