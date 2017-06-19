Community events: June 24 through June 29, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

June 24: Guided hike to Pinnacle cabin

The Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association is offering a free, guided hike from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 24, starting at a lesser-known trail with a stop at the Pinnacle cabin and overlook that features a view over southern Vermont.

Pinnacle Board member Tony Coven will lead this 4-mile hike on the Janie Latham Trail, past an old beaver pond and stone walls, through a hardwood forest to the renovated Pinnacle Cabin, and back along Holden Trail, Pinnacle’s most popular path.

Bring water, lunch, snack, insect repellent, and sunscreen. Meet at Westminster West Church, 44 Church St. in Westminster, to split cars and carpool between the start at Latham and finish at Holden. Register with Coven by calling 802-387-6650. For more information, access maps, and directions to the church log onto www.windmillhillpinnacle.org. The organization is also on Facebook.

June 24–25: Musical fund-raiser for Race for the Cure

Music in the Meadow, the 15th annual concert to benefit VT/NH Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure cancer charity, will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and 11;30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 at Motel on the Meadow, 936 Route 11 West in Chester.

Both days’ activities feature food and entertainment by musical guests. There will be a raffle, a silent auction, a horseshoe tournament and games for the whole family. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket or sit under the tents to enjoy festivities.

Admission is a suggested donation of $5. Any additional donations will be welcomed. Funds raised will be given to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for the Cure. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or contact Pat at 802-875-2626.

June 25: Rainbow Vegan Potluck to celebrate Pride Month

VINE Sanctuary invites the public to celebrate Pride Month by enjoying a rainbow of plant-based food from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 21 Fairground Road in Springfield. This free event is open to the public.

June was established as Pride Month in remembrance of the events of June 28, 1969, when gay and trans patrons of the Stonewall Inn in New York City fought back against police abuses they had previously tolerated. That uprising galvanized in a boisterous march through the streets of the city later that weekend, an event now commemorated by Pride marches across the United States each June.

VINE Sanctuary asks participants to bring dishes that incorporate as many colors as possible. Anyone can attend—even if they don’t bring a dish. The only requirement is that any food brought to the potluck be vegan, which means free from any animal products such as meat, dairy and eggs.

People who would like to try making a vegan dish but don’t know where to start can visit VegWeb.com or VegKitchen.com to search for recipes. At the event, prizes will be awarded for the most colorful entree, side dish, and dessert.

VINE Sanctuary is an LGBTQ-founded non-profit farm animal refuge based in Springfield. In addition to caring for sanctuary residents and promoting respect for animals, VINE advocates for social and environmental justice. Learn more about the VINE Sanctuary at http://vine.bravebirds.org or at its Facebook page.

June 29: History of Bellows Falls paper mills discussed

On Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m., join David Deacon at the Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls, for his presentation on the paper mill industries of Bellows Falls from 1865 to 1900.

Deacon will focus on the mills themselves, the technology of papermaking and the lives of the workers. Bellows Falls had a vibrant community due to its manufacturing base, including the wood pulp paper mills.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson