Merk leaves Weston library for Woodstock

Amanda Merk, director of the Wilder Memorial Library in Weston, will be leaving that post on June 24 to become executive director of the Norman Williams Public Library in Woodstock.

The Board of Directors of the Wilder Library said that in the two years that Merk has been with the library, “she has done a brilliant job of increasing membership, introducing new programs for both children and adults and incorporating technology in a very useful and imaginative way.”

The added that under her leadership, usage of the library has grown tremendously and “we are grateful for the attention and loving care she has given to our little library. We know that everyone will wish her well as she leaves Weston and moves on in her career.”