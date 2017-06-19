Services in Chester for Ginevra Goldthwaite Finch

amily and friends of Ginevra Goldthwaite Marsh Finch are welcome to celebrate her life at a graveside gathering and burial at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at the Pleasant View Cemetery, 893 High St. in Chester.

Mrs. Finch was born March 15, 1923 and raised in Chester. She died on March 10, 2017, in Okeechobee, Fla.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Pleasant View Cemetery, 893 High St., Chester, VT 05143 for perpetual care.