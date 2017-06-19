With one bowl, tour the spices of Asia
By Jim Bailey
This is a super quick and spicy Asian-style bistro bowl, with textures and flavors that will instantly put a smile on your face.
You can substitute beef or chicken easily, as well as vary the vegetables. To garnish, add some more crunch with chow mein noodles sprinkled on top.
1 (8-ounce) can pineapple chunks
1/2 cup chicken broth
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 tablespoons oil
About 1 pound lean, boneless pork
2-3 hot peppers of our choice, diced small
1 teaspoon minced garlic in oil
1/2 bell pepper (any color), diced small
3/4 cup roasted peanuts of your choice
1 (8 ounce) can sliced bamboo shoots, diced
1/3 cup minced, fresh basil
1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
3 cups hot cooked rice
Drain pineapple and whisk juice, broth and cornstarch well in a small bowl; set aside.
Cut pork into 1-inch pieces; set aside. Heat a large skillet with oil over medium high heat. When hot, add pork and cook, while stirring frequently, until completely cooked through.
Add next 5 ingredients and continue cooking and stirring until vegetables are crisp tender, about another 3-4 minutes.
Add juice mixture and bring to a boil for 30 seconds, or until thickened. Add basil and soy sauce. Stir well and serve hot over rice.
Enough for 3 servings
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.