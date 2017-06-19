With one bowl, tour the spices of Asia



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

This is a super quick and spicy Asian-style bistro bowl, with textures and flavors that will instantly put a smile on your face.

You can substitute beef or chicken easily, as well as vary the vegetables. To garnish, add some more crunch with chow mein noodles sprinkled on top.

Drain pineapple and whisk juice, broth and cornstarch well in a small bowl; set aside.

Cut pork into 1-inch pieces; set aside. Heat a large skillet with oil over medium high heat. When hot, add pork and cook, while stirring frequently, until completely cooked through.

Add next 5 ingredients and continue cooking and stirring until vegetables are crisp tender, about another 3-4 minutes.

Add juice mixture and bring to a boil for 30 seconds, or until thickened. Add basil and soy sauce. Stir well and serve hot over rice.

Enough for 3 servings