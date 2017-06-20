Chester Development Review Board hearing for June 26, 2017

The Development Review Board of the town of Chester will meet for two site visits on Monday, June 26 prior to its 6 p.m. public hearing at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

5 p.m. Site Visit – 390 Ethan Allen Road – Junker Minor Sub-Division

5:25 p.m. Site Visit – 1205 Popple Dungeon Road – Atwood Minor Sub-Division

Public Hearing

1) Review minutes from June 12, 2017 meeting

2) Comments from citizens

3) Continuation of the Stewart Conditional Use hearing

4) Preliminary Plat Review for the Junker Minor Sub-division ( # 503)

5) Preliminary Plat Review for the Atwood Minor Sub-division (# 504)

6) Deliberative session on previous matters