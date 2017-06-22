Andover Select Board agenda for June 26, 2017

The Andover Select Board will hold its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26 at Town Offices, 953 Andover-Weston Road.

  1.  Call Select Board meeting to order.
  2. Act on Agenda.
  3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from June 12th meeting.
  4. New Business: A. SWCRPC update – Allison Hopkins; B. Select Board rules of procedure; C. New Law Enforcement contract
  5. Highways / Garage: A. Activity sheet
  6. Old Business: A. Personnel policy update
  7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
  8. Correspondence: None.
  9. Executive Session for the purpose of discussing wage increases for 2017/18 fiscal year.
  10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 07/10/2017 at 6:30 p.m.

