Andover Select Board agenda for June 26, 2017
The Andover Select Board will hold its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26 at Town Offices, 953 Andover-Weston Road.
- Call Select Board meeting to order.
- Act on Agenda.
- Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from June 12th meeting.
- New Business: A. SWCRPC update – Allison Hopkins; B. Select Board rules of procedure; C. New Law Enforcement contract
- Highways / Garage: A. Activity sheet
- Old Business: A. Personnel policy update
- Review and Act on Financial Orders.
- Correspondence: None.
- Executive Session for the purpose of discussing wage increases for 2017/18 fiscal year.
- Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 07/10/2017 at 6:30 p.m.
