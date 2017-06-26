Acworth man hit by car in Saxtons River

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

92-year-old Acworth, N.H., man was seriously injured when he struck by a car on Main Street in Saxtons River Monday afternoon.

According to the Vermont State Police, Alston Barrett, 92, was crossing Route 121 near Maple Street at about 3:40 p.m. when he was hit by a car being driven by Dante J. Papale, 87, of Saxtons River. Trooper Colin Shepley noted that Barrett was conscious and alert and was being treated by Golden Cross Ambulance personnel when he arrived.

Papale told police that he was driving at about 10 mph and did not see Barrett before hitting him. Barrett sustained injuries to his leg, pelvis, shoulder and head and was taken to Springfield Hospital by Golden Cross Ambulance before being transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Papale’s 2009 Chevrolet Malibu had hood and windshield damage.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.