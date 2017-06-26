Arts events: June 20 through July 5, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

June 29: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ tours area theaters

atch Little Shop of Horrors on the Main Street Arts Stage in Saxtons River, then follow it as it travels to Greenhoe Theater at Landmark College in Putney during the first Great River Theater Festival.

Broadway’s sci-fi musical tells the story of timid flower shop assistant Seymour as he secretly pines for co-worker Audrey. During a total eclipse, he discovers an unusual plant he names Audrey II, which feeds only on human flesh and blood.

Little Shop of Horrors will be presented in eight performances at two venues: Main Street Arts at 37 Main St. in Saxtons River and Greenhoe Theater at Landmark College at 19 River Road South in Putney.

Main Street Arts showtimes are:

Thursday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Landmark College’ Greenhoe Theater’s showtimes are:

Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 8 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Advance Ticket prices are $8 for those 12 and under and $18 for adults. At the door: $10 for those 12 and under and $20 for adults.

The Great River Theater Festival is a cooperative group of seven area theaters including, Main Street Arts, The Apron Theater Company Putney, Sandglass Theater Putney, Weston Playhouse Theater Company, New England Youth Theater Brattleboro, and Actors Theater Playhouse West Chesterfield, in N.H.

For more information on Great River Theater Festival and tickets, click here and here.

July 5: Cavendish music series opens with Gypsy Reel

Gypsy Reel, whose high-energy music rooted in the Celtic tradition has garnered fans far and wide, will kick off the Cavendish Summer Concert Series from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5 on the Proctorsville Green, Main Street, in Proctorsville.

For a listing of all 2017 concerts, click here.



Bring a blanket or a chair, have a picnic, or just lie back and relax on the grass. The concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, check the Cavendish Facebook page. For more information, call Robin at 802-226-7736.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson