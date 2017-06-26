College News

Ryan Smith of Weston has been named to the Dean’s List at Western New England University of Springfield, Mass., for the spring semester 2017. Smith is working toward a degree in Sport Management. Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

Kara Corlew of Londonderry was named to the spring 2017 Provost’s List at Southern Vermont College in Bennington. The Provost’s List recognizes full-time students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or greater during the semester.

The following students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the spring semester of the 2016-17 academic year. To qualify, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Alison Kearney of Londonderry

Ryan Murphy of Chester

Jessica Ralston of Chester

Kaitlin Wells of Cavendish

Abigail Cox of Chester and Kyle White of Springfield have been named to the Dean’s list for Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.5 to 3.699.

Joshua Hoy of Springfield has been named to the Honors List for Husson University of Bangor, Me., for the spring 2017 semester. Students who make the list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.

Husson University also announced its spring 2017 President’s List. Students who earn President’s List honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period. Named to the list are:

Lillianna Moore of Springfield, a sophomore enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Benjamin Tubbs of Springfield, a first-year student enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Physical Education program.

Madeleine Fulkerson of Bellows Falls and Jordan Crowley of Springfield both made the spring 2017 Dean’s List at the University of Connecticut.

Jordan Crowley of Springfield graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Economics