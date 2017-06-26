To the editor: Posts thank all who turned out for BeTheMatch

We would like to thank all the folks that turned out for the BeTheMatch Donor Registry event on June 17 in Chester in honor of Irwin Post.

Heartfelt thanks also go to the Chester Fire Department, Meghan Austin Greene and the Chester Ambulance Service for spending the whole day sponsoring this event.

We are very touched at those who chose to sign up to be potential donors for people in need of stem cells. With the barbecue we also were able to raise a substantial sum to give to the Patient and Family Support Services at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.

Thank you for all of this support!

Irwin and Melissa Post

Chester