To the editor: What do you think it means to be a business friendly community?

A year and a half ago – it seems like yesterday – I ran for the Select Board in Chester and received landslide support from the residents of our community.

My mantra then and remains today; “It is time to change the status quo” and “It’s about jobs.” Yes, some rather significant change for the better has occurred since then, none of which may I take credit for.

Indeed many citizens have stepped forward to take up challenges and lead projects to improve our community. We can all feel the collective groundswell of achievements and community pride grow. It’s a delightful feeling to participate in this process. At Inn Victoria, Penny and I hear from our guests, all of whom are from away, that there is a greater sense of pride and community spirit as they visit our village shops, dine at our restaurants and visit our local sites.

They come here to visit the region, the general area comprised by a series of villages surrounding Chester. They bring money to the area; some bring their talents and stay. They dream of enjoying our lifestyle, clean water, clean air etc. … and many want to live and work here. Chester pride is indeed growing!

Through this year and a half however, one deep concern of mine lingers: Are we a business friendly community? Do our governmental bodies support or inhibit growth? Do we have the resolve we should to encourage growth? Do we make available / fund the tools & professional talent that can guide / counsel business owners toward appropriate solutions?

I believe we have yet to come to sound resolve and unified approach in this direction. During the June 14th’s Select Board meeting, I vehemently asserted that this is a very serious issue that needs to be discussed. Granted, my impatience with the issue did offend people. Fortunately another of my compatriots on the board had the cool presence of mind to recognize the need for a discussion on the matter and offered up the agenda topic at our July 5th meeting.

It is to our mutual benefit to engage in such a conversation. It is with that background that I invite and encourage people to attend Select Board meetings and participate, making your perspectives known. No single person serving our community has all the answers. Together, however, we can engage in constructive dialogue that can propel us toward a vision of business friendly growth.

See you at the next Select Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5 at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

Dan Cote

Chester