To the editor: Whiting Library kicks off annual appeal

What do you value most about the Whiting Library? Is it he latest in reading, audio and video materials or the up-to-date computers and instruction. How about free Wi-Fi access? How about educational and fun programs for children offered all year long – or the stimulating programs for adults, including the monthly book group?

Whatever you value most about the Whiting Library, you can be assured of an interesting and welcoming environment when you walk through our doors. Our goal is to offer everyone in the community services that enrich your library experience.

We’re about to kick off our Annual Fund Drive – when we ask individual and businesses in the community to support the library through unrestricted donations. As the Whiting Library continues to grow and expand its offerings, expenses grow as well.

The cost of books, magazines and audio materials increases every year. Payroll expenses increase as do maintenance costs. We are fortunate to receive some funding from the towns of Chester and Andover, but it is not enough to meet all of our yearly expenses.

Because our expenses have steadily increased over the years, we must draw on our savings every year to meet our budget. This year, for the first time in over a decade, we have set a new goal for our fund drive: $20,000. We hope we can count on you to help us meet it.

You can donate immediately by using our secure website, www.whitinglibrary.org. Go to “Support” then use the “Donate Now” button. It’s as easy as that. We appreciate your contribution – it will help us continue offering the latest and best in library services to everyone in the community. Check the big thermometer in the library entrance to see how we’re doing at meeting our goal.

2016 Highlights

Open Days: 200

Public Computer Use: 1,300

Patron Visits: 16,500

Items Checked out: 16,500

Children’s Programs: 130

Children Attendees: 1,130

Adult Programs: 36

Adult Attendees: 290

Sincerely,

Kathy Pellett

Chair, Board of Trustees

