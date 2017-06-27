Grafton man missing from his home

Thomas Brown has been found. To read more, click here.

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

ermont State Police are looking for a Grafton man who wandered away from his home last night.

According to a VSP press release, Thomas Brown, 84, left his house on Monday night at about 9 p.m. He was on foot and accompanied by his gray Irish wolfhound. Brown suffers from dementia and may be confused when confronted. His dog is very friendly and approachable.

Brown was last seen wearing navy blue shorts, a medium blue golf shirt, a blue pullover sweater with one white stripe and tan boat shoes. If you see Brown, please contact state police at 802-722-4600.