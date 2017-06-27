Missing Grafton man found less than a mile from home

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Search and rescue teams from the Vermont State Police, New England K9 and Upper Valley Wilderness Response picked up the search for Thomas Brown, 84, of Grafton, on early Tuesday and within a couple of hours found the man “conscious and alert” at 198 Fire Pond Road. Brown left his home at about 9 p.m. Monday accompanied by his Irish wolfhound Maeve.

Lt. Matt Nally of the VSP Search and Rescue Team said they got the call about 11 p.m. and began the search with state police dogs. The police set up a command post in the Grafton Fire Department’s station house.

“This morning we have more teams looking,” Nally said at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. “There are between 12 and 18 people out there now including New England K9.”

Just before 8:50 a.m. a state trooper reported that Brown and his dog had been located about .8 miles from his home on the Chester Road and that they might “need a UTV to take him out.”

Police radio traffic indicates that he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.