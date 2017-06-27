Photo Gallery: Green Mountain graduates 54 in class of 2017
Shawn Cunningham | Jun 27, 2017 | Comments 0
By Shawn Cunningham
© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC
On a warm, humid night with thunderstorms predicted, Green Mountain Union High School seniors, their families and friends gathered in the school’s gymnasium. “It’s hot,” said Principal Tom Ferenc,“but there’s a really good vibe here though.”
Salutatorian Mackenzie Walton got a big laugh saying that he used to think that “either you’re first or you’re nothing.” Walton urged his classmates to take chances and embrace failure.
Recognizing every graduate’s unique talents and abilities Valedictorian Riley Karl relayed the famous quote attributed to Albert Einstein. “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.”
Guest speaker and class of 2017 advisor Emily Lehet told the graduates that things won’t always go according to their plans but what’s important is how they handle them. Quoting noted academic and philosopher Albus Dumbledore, Lehet told the class “It’s not our abilities that show who we are, but our choices.”
Chester Academy President Tom Charlton not only handed out the Academy Medals and Gold Pins and the John Butler Scholarships but also announced that after a couple of decades working with that organization he would be stepping away and that Ron Theissen would be joining the board. Charlton also said that GM faculty member Keith Hill would be the new president of the Chester Academy, which has given away “just shy” of $890,000 in scholarships.
While 54 were slated to walk during the commencement exercises on Friday, June 23, seven students were absent, including two exchange students who had already left for home. Those graduates not attending were Schuyler Gould, Edon Selimi, Artem Shevtsov, Ryan Stocker, Michelle Turk, Connor Verespy and Jackson Wright.
Also Friday night, several awards that are not part of Senior Awards Night were also given out. To read the awards from Senior Awards Night, click here.
Awards
American Legion Post 67 Scholarship
- Riley Karl
- Mackenzie Walton
Faculty Recognition Award
- Kristopher Haselton
- Callum McGrath
- Michael Randzio
Alumni Award
- William Hudson
Babe Ruth Award
- Kassidy Cummings
- Mackenzie Walton
Chester Academy Gold Pin
- Mikayla Call
- Julia Howard
- Kimball Schultz
- Hanna Veysey
- Skylar White
- Tuckerman Wunderle
John Butler Scholarship – Four years
- Mackenzie Walton
- Skylar White
- Tuckerman Wunderle
Chester Academy Medal
- Mackenzie Walton
- Kassidy Cummings
Filed Under: Education News • Featured
About the Author: Shawn Cunningham has written a number of subjects -- from food and wine to film, history, politics, zoning and development -- for the Baltimore Sun, the Washington Post, Museum News, The Westsider, The Chelsea/Clinton News, Menckeniana, Films in Review and the East Village Eye.