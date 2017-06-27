Photo Gallery: Green Mountain graduates 54 in class of 2017

By Shawn Cunningham

On a warm, humid night with thunderstorms predicted, Green Mountain Union High School seniors, their families and friends gathered in the school’s gymnasium. “It’s hot,” said Principal Tom Ferenc,“but there’s a really good vibe here though.”

Salutatorian Mackenzie Walton got a big laugh saying that he used to think that “either you’re first or you’re nothing.” Walton urged his classmates to take chances and embrace failure.

Recognizing every graduate’s unique talents and abilities Valedictorian Riley Karl relayed the famous quote attributed to Albert Einstein. “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.”

Guest speaker and class of 2017 advisor Emily Lehet told the graduates that things won’t always go according to their plans but what’s important is how they handle them. Quoting noted academic and philosopher Albus Dumbledore, Lehet told the class “It’s not our abilities that show who we are, but our choices.”

Chester Academy President Tom Charlton not only handed out the Academy Medals and Gold Pins and the John Butler Scholarships but also announced that after a couple of decades working with that organization he would be stepping away and that Ron Theissen would be joining the board. Charlton also said that GM faculty member Keith Hill would be the new president of the Chester Academy, which has given away “just shy” of $890,000 in scholarships.

While 54 were slated to walk during the commencement exercises on Friday, June 23, seven students were absent, including two exchange students who had already left for home. Those graduates not attending were Schuyler Gould, Edon Selimi, Artem Shevtsov, Ryan Stocker, Michelle Turk, Connor Verespy and Jackson Wright.

Also Friday night, several awards that are not part of Senior Awards Night were also given out. To read the awards from Senior Awards Night, click here.

Awards

American Legion Post 67 Scholarship

Riley Karl

Mackenzie Walton

Faculty Recognition Award

Kristopher Haselton

Callum McGrath

Michael Randzio

Alumni Award

William Hudson

Babe Ruth Award

Kassidy Cummings

Mackenzie Walton

Chester Academy Gold Pin

Mikayla Call

Julia Howard

Kimball Schultz

Hanna Veysey

Skylar White

Tuckerman Wunderle

John Butler Scholarship – Four years

Mackenzie Walton

Skylar White

Tuckerman Wunderle

Chester Academy Medal