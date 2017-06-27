Weston Select Board agenda for June 27, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 27, 2017 | Comments 0
The Select Board for the town of Weston will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 at Town Office, 12 Lawrence Hill Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Any Requested Changes to the Agenda:
2. Public Comment:
3. Shaw Knoll:
4. Unlicensed Dogs:
5. Web Mail Posting Cost:
6. SO #14 Payroll, SO #14 Vendors:
7. Review and Approve Minutes:
8. Budget & Comparison:
9. Committee Reports:
10. New & Old Business:
11. Miscellaneous:
12. Adjourn:
