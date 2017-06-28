To the editor: Brown thanks all who helped find missing husband

I would like to thank everyone who helped to locate my husband, Thomas, and was found on Tuesday morning.

So many people were involved. Thank you to the Vermont State Police and the VSP Search and Rescue Team, the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department, the New England K-9, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team and the Grafton Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Thank you for your thoughtful response and hard work.

Thank you also to the residents of Grafton who kept a look out for him.

My family and I would also like to thank all of you who sent good wishes and emotional support our way during this difficult time. We appreciate every every word of concern and every sigh of relief. Thank you all.

Sincerely,

Anne Brown

Grafton