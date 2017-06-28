To the editor: Brown thanks all who helped find missing husband
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 28, 2017 | Comments 1
I would like to thank everyone who helped to locate my husband, Thomas, who went missing Monday night, and was found on Tuesday morning.
So many people were involved. Thank you to the Vermont State Police and the VSP Search and Rescue Team, the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department, the New England K-9, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team and the Grafton Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Thank you for your thoughtful response and hard work.
Thank you also to the residents of Grafton who kept a look out for him.
My family and I would also like to thank all of you who sent good wishes and emotional support our way during this difficult time. We appreciate every every word of concern and every sigh of relief. Thank you all.
Sincerely,
Anne Brown
Grafton
Anne
So happy all is well. Will keep you and your family in our prayers.
Love Katheryn and Denis Chasse