To the editor: Condos responds to Trump request for voter info

My office has received a request from President Trump’s Election Integrity Commission to provide voter information – including dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and other personally identifying information.

While it gives me pause to enable the work of this commission in any way, I am bound by law to provide our publicly available voter file, but will provide no more information than is available to any individual requesting the file.

I wholeheartedly disagree with premise of this commission: namely, that there is widespread voter fraud. There is no evidence of the kind of massive fraud alleged by President Trump, Vice President Pence or Secretary of State Kobach.

I believe these unproven claims are an effort to set the stage to weaken our democratic process through a systematic national effort of voter suppression and intimidation.

In a statement released on May 12, I made clear that the true voter fraud is denying any eligible American the right to participate in our democracy and cast their vote. Voter suppression through unnecessary restrictions to the ballot box are not the American way.

This commission is a waste of taxpayer money unless it focuses on the real issue of election integrity – the attempts by foreign entities to influence our elections.

My focus is to protect Vermont citizens from bogus attacks on our democracy. I will not release any more information about Vermont voters than is available to any citizen requesting our voter file. Under Vermont law, the motive or identity of the requestor is not grounds for denying a request for a public record, so of course we must comply to meet the law.

However, Vermont law does require that anyone requesting the voter file is required to sign an affidavit stating that the file will not be used for a commercial purpose. As soon as the chair of the commission provides us with that affidavit, we will provide the file, which DOES NOT and WILL NOT contain dates of birth, driver’s license numbers or Social Security numbers.

If this commission is truly interested in the integrity of elections, I suggest they start first by examining at least a dozen other more meaningful issues regarding our electoral process:

Foreign interference and attacks on our voting systems;

Election Assistance Commission Funding;

Help America Vote Act 2 – provide funding to states;

partisan gerrymandering;

updating election equipment;

automatic voter registration;

Election Day voter registration;

requiring paper ballots;

requiring election audits;

providing expanded early voting opportunities;

voting by mail;

eliminating unnecessary voter ID laws that deter eligible voters;

more convenient and accessible polling places; and

reducing long lines and wait times at polls.

Sincerely,

Jim Condos

Secretary of State

Vermont