UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule – Ramp closing 7/10 to 7/21
The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of July, 5 2017.
Work on the bridge will end on Friday, June 30 at noon and resume on Wednesday July 5.
Exit 6 northbound on-ramp will be temporarily closed from July 10, 2017 to July 21, 2017. Motorists will be detoured on Route 5 to the Exit 7 northbound on-ramp.
Golden Hill Road activities:
Wednesday thru Friday:
- Continued construction of lower access road, plunge pool and railroad crossing access.
- Continued steady truck traffic with traffic control present.
- Crane to be delivered and assembled.
I-91 activities:
Wednesday thru Friday:
- Median crossover work continues at the northern end.
- Milling northbound approach to the crossover; Install temporary line striping
- Northbound left lane closure for the long-term duration.
- Weather permitting, paving of the southern crossover
- Smart work zone equipment to be activated and brought online for public & travel times thru the work zone. A link will be included on the website below.
Motorists merging onto I-91 via Exit 6 northbound on ramp need to stop prior to entering I-91 northbound traffic
Please note the posted speed limit on I-91 within the construction zone will be reduced to 55mph and will be strictly enforced.
