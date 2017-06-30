UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule – Ramp closing 7/10 to 7/21

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of July, 5 2017.

Work on the bridge will end on Friday, June 30 at noon and resume on Wednesday July 5.

Exit 6 northbound on-ramp will be temporarily closed from July 10, 2017 to July 21, 2017. Motorists will be detoured on Route 5 to the Exit 7 northbound on-ramp.



Golden Hill Road activities:



Wednesday thru Friday:

Continued construction of lower access road, plunge pool and railroad crossing access.

Continued steady truck traffic with traffic control present.

Crane to be delivered and assembled.



I-91 activities:



Wednesday thru Friday:

Median crossover work continues at the northern end.

Milling northbound approach to the crossover; Install temporary line striping

Northbound left lane closure for the long-term duration.

Weather permitting, paving of the southern crossover

Smart work zone equipment to be activated and brought online for public & travel times thru the work zone. A link will be included on the website below.

Motorists merging onto I-91 via Exit 6 northbound on ramp need to stop prior to entering I-91 northbound traffic



Please note the posted speed limit on I-91 within the construction zone will be reduced to 55mph and will be strictly enforced.

Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rockingham-Bridges-595422213984445/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/roadconstructvt #91rockbridges