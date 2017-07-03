Add a touch of smoke to your chicken wing repertoire



With so many ways to prepare these wings, each with their own unique quality, it can be difficult to choose.

But because I am partial to the smoky flavor of outdoor grillin’, so I offer you chicken wings with a slightly blackened texture and an intense flavor and aroma that will surely be a favorite wing recipe for the summer.

See NOTE below for alternative preparations.



1/3 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup rice vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons gochujang (chili bean paste)

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon each dried ginger and black pepper

Preheat outdoor grill to a low setting.

Place wings over indirect heat, close lid and cook until completely cooked through, turning frequently to evenly cook.

Meanwhile, prepare sauce by whisking remaining ingredients well. When wings are ready, open lid and move them over direct heat.

Start slathering sauce over each wing.

With the lid open, cook wings until starting to caramelize, turning each over and brushing sauce over the other side.

Continue until each wing is crispy and darkened. Remove to enjoy hot with any remaining sauce heated and served alongside for extra dipping if desired.

NOTE: Prepare these wings the way many restaurants serve — Buffalo style. Deep fry wings until cooked through and crispy. Remove to drain well and toss with the sauce that has been heated. If using an oven, simply marinade the wings in sauce for a couple hours before transferring to sheet pan lined with foil and bake for about 30 minutes at 400-degrees F.