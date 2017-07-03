Arts events: July 9 through Aug. 12, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

July 9: River Theater Co. to hold ‘Christmas Story’ auditions

iver Theater Company in Charlestown just completed the first round of auditions for its upcoming musical production, A Christmas Story, to be presented at the Claremont Opera House in November.

Some key roles still needed to be filled. The company holds a second series of auditions at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 at the Charlestown Town Hall, 216 Main St., Charlestown, N.H. The company is looking for boys and men who sing and move well but will see anyone interested in auditioning. Actors should be prepared to read, sing and move at the auditions. It is also looking for people (adults and children) who can tap dance or are willing to learn.

A Christmas Story is the musical version of the classic 1983 film comedy about a young boy named Ralphie Parker who wants an official Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun for Christmas. The troupe is looking for volunteers who love theater and community events but don’t want to appear on stage. There are lots of opportunities to get involved.

To register for the auditions, to become a volunteer, or get more information, email mwright@rivertheater.org. Or visit River Theater Company Facebook page.

July 9: Chester, Ludlow begin a summer of music

The Chester Music Series takes place 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays on the Academy Building lawn, on Main Street in Chester. Concerts are free of charge. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.

In the case of rain, organizers will try to call the shows at 5 p.m. Rain venue is at the American Legion Building at 637 Route 103 South in Chester. Call 802-875-2173 for info.

Chester’s Music schedule

July 13: Ida Mae Specker

July 20: Chris Kleeman Band

July 27: Brendon Thomas and The End of America

Aug. 3: The Bondville Boys

Aug. 10: Gerry Grimo and The East Bay Jazz Ensemble

Ludlow’s Music schedule

The Ludlow bandstand hosts bands on summer Sunday evenings from 7 to 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1 High St. in Ludlow. Concerts are free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Ludlow Town Hall at 37 S. Depot St. Call 802-228-2655 for more information.

July 9: Gypsy Reel

July 16: Springfield Community Orchestra

July 23: Michelle Fay Band

July 30: Starline Rhythm Boys

Aug. 6: Chris Kleeman Band

Aug. 12: Yankee Chank