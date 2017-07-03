Chester Chatter: Town doctors a life-line in small communities

By Ruthie Douglas

The country doctor had an important role in small town America. Folks counted on him to fix their ailments. They counted on him for all sort of advice as well.

In Springfield, where I grew up, we were lucky to have two such doctors — Dr. Griffith and Dr. Jackson. Across the street from us, when I was about 6 years old and in the first grade, Dr. Bob Jackson set up his first practice.

He rented a house and neighbors quickly got to know him. He seemed to be always cheerful and smiling.

When I got the measles, Dr. Jackson came across the street after hours to see how I was doing. In his doctor’s bag he carried a story book, and every day he read to me another story. He made me promise to stay in my darkened room to protect my eyes. In those days, measles was a two-week ordeal.

Later, when I needed my tonsils out, my mother and I went by taxi to the hospital, where Dr. Jackson removed them and, when his workday was done, Dr. Jackson drove me home.

Dr. Jackson’s office remained across the street from our home for three years before he moved to Chester. We all missed him. Perhaps his office had not been fancy and his equipment modern but when you went to see him when you were sick, you always left feeling better.

Dr. Jackson never forgot me. He often called me about my column and had nice things to say.

Dr. Jackson was special, and meant a lot to many people.

Transitions

Alice “Dee” Hesselton passed away last week. She was known by many. Dee offered her help to her church and other groups. She was always busy. Our thoughts are with her family.

Rick Howard and Karen, as well as Lyndsay and Joe and baby Jack, all of Louisa, Va., were home for the graveside service for Dick Howard. Friends and family gathered for lunch at the American Legion Post 67. Rick thanks all those who helped on the lunch.

Chris and Cheryl Cook have moved into their new home in Statesville, N.C. Best wishes to you two.

Congratulations to Judy Henning who is a brand new grandmother of two granddaughters. Born to Kirby Putnam and Carissa Neathawk is Finley Grace. Born to Damien Adams and Ashley Austin is Charlotte Anne. The cousins were born a week apart.

And then …

Several members of the American Legion Post 67 went to the Summer Convention in Rutland, attending meetings, workshops and speaker presentations.

And it is the 70th anniversary of the tragic crash of the B-29 Bomber on Hawks Mountain.

This week’s trivia: Who opened up the eating place named Hind Quarters?

Answer to last week’s trivia: President Richard Nixon made Father’s Day legal in 1972.



