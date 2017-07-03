GMUHS announces 4th quarter Honor Roll

©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC Green Mountain Union High School has announced its 4th Quarter Honor Roll for the 2016-2017 school year. Honors

Middle School Honors are earned by those students with one off-setting grade not below a C-. (There must be an A+, A, or A- to offset the one grade of a C+, C or C-). High School Honors means that the student earned no grade lower than a B-. 7th Grade James Birmingham, Zoe Chaves, Taylor Gregory, Reid Hryckiewicz, Grace Tyrrell and Lily Vullo. 8th Grade Aliza Allen, Willem Bargfrede, Tori Blanchard, Meghan Call, Mary Cameron, Anna Church, Mary Churchill, Dominic Handren, Rex Hill, Nicolas Houghton, Gwendylan Kekic, Skyler Klezos, Pearl Myers, Anika Reitmeyer-Lankone and Izabelle White. 9th Grade James Anderson, Austin Chaves, Meekah Hance, Michael McCann Jr. , Alexis Palmer, Jackie Parker-Jennings, Chase Rawson, Lindsey Sturtevant, Mycah White and Kija Wood. 10th Grade Carissa Bailey, Emery Benoit, Keegan Ewald, Grace Johnson, Grace Prepost, Christopher Savage and Erika Wright. 11th Grade Ben Haseltine, Kiya Johnson, Adam Landry, Owen Massey, Evan Otis, Emily Picz, William Stearns, Wyatt Wilbur and Ashley Wyman. 12th Grade Kristopher Haselton, Rose Jackson, Arin Kenyon, Sara Ripley and Kimball Schultz.

High Honors

Middle School High Honors are earned by those with no grade below a B-, while High School High Honors goes to those students with all A’s with one B.

7th Grade

Ryan Colburn, Caroline Donovan-Atwood and Zoe Meyer.

8th Grade

Sarah Devereux, Claire Tyrrell and Keegan Wilbur.

9th Grade

Alexander Beshay, Laurel King, Erin Otis, Alyssa Ripley, Jacob Thomas, Rileigh Thomas and Madison Wilson.

10th Grade

Levi Clay, Krysta Francoeur, Jillian Hale, Erika Knockenhauer, Anne Lamson, Jenner Lyman, Delenn Moore, Chase Ordway-Smith, Wyatt Osgood and Cassandra Spaulding.

11th Grade

Kathleen Dykes and Brianna Luman.

12th Grade

Kassidy Cummings, Hanna Veysey, Rebekah Washburn, Skylar White, Cheyenne Williams and Tuckerman Wunderle.

Principal’s List

Middle School and High School Principal’s List is made by those with no grade below an A-.