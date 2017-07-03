GMUHS announces 4th quarter Honor Roll
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 03, 2017
©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC
Green Mountain Union High School has announced its 4th Quarter Honor Roll for the 2016-2017 school year.
Honors
Middle School Honors are earned by those students with one off-setting grade not below a C-. (There must be an A+, A, or A- to offset the one grade of a C+, C or C-). High School Honors means that the student earned no grade lower than a B-.
7th Grade
James Birmingham, Zoe Chaves, Taylor Gregory, Reid Hryckiewicz, Grace Tyrrell and Lily Vullo.
8th Grade
Aliza Allen, Willem Bargfrede, Tori Blanchard, Meghan Call, Mary Cameron, Anna Church, Mary Churchill, Dominic Handren, Rex Hill, Nicolas Houghton, Gwendylan Kekic, Skyler Klezos, Pearl Myers, Anika Reitmeyer-Lankone and Izabelle White.
9th Grade
James Anderson, Austin Chaves, Meekah Hance, Michael McCann Jr. , Alexis Palmer, Jackie Parker-Jennings, Chase Rawson, Lindsey Sturtevant, Mycah White and Kija Wood.
10th Grade
Carissa Bailey, Emery Benoit, Keegan Ewald, Grace Johnson, Grace Prepost, Christopher Savage and Erika Wright.
11th Grade
Ben Haseltine, Kiya Johnson, Adam Landry, Owen Massey, Evan Otis, Emily Picz, William Stearns, Wyatt Wilbur and Ashley Wyman.
12th Grade
Kristopher Haselton, Rose Jackson, Arin Kenyon, Sara Ripley and Kimball Schultz.
High Honors
Middle School High Honors are earned by those with no grade below a B-, while High School High Honors goes to those students with all A’s with one B.
7th Grade
Ryan Colburn, Caroline Donovan-Atwood and Zoe Meyer.
8th Grade
Sarah Devereux, Claire Tyrrell and Keegan Wilbur.
9th Grade
Alexander Beshay, Laurel King, Erin Otis, Alyssa Ripley, Jacob Thomas, Rileigh Thomas and Madison Wilson.
10th Grade
Levi Clay, Krysta Francoeur, Jillian Hale, Erika Knockenhauer, Anne Lamson, Jenner Lyman, Delenn Moore, Chase Ordway-Smith, Wyatt Osgood and Cassandra Spaulding.
11th Grade
Kathleen Dykes and Brianna Luman.
12th Grade
Kassidy Cummings, Hanna Veysey, Rebekah Washburn, Skylar White, Cheyenne Williams and Tuckerman Wunderle.
Principal’s List
Middle School and High School Principal’s List is made by those with no grade below an A-.
7th Grade
Liam Benoit, Kimberly Cummings, Maya Farrar, Miles Garvin, Clara Gignoux, Jordan Harper, Benjamin Hart, Maxwell Hooke, Everett Mosher, Hannah Robinson, Mitchell Rounds and Eva Svec.
8th Grade
Erik Heitsmith, Alexandra Hutchins, Ty Merrill, Kyleigh Moses, Tierney O’Brien, Rosalee Saccardo and Olivia Wright.
9th Grade
Kameron Cummings, Ozzie Jewett, Kamryn Ravlin, Anna Solzhenitsyn, Zoe Svec and Angelae Wunderle.
10th Grade
Rachel Guerra, Paige Karl, Maya Lewis, Simone Martorano, Reilly Merrill, Deirdre Moore, Jeffrey Parker and Alexandria Pippin.
11th Grade
Josh Bodin, Lydia Churchill, Skylar Dailey, Noelle Gignoux, Sierra Kehoe, Chrystal Longe, Clara Martorano, Casey Richardson, Eliza Rounds, Alexia White and Sadie Wood.
12th Grade
Lily Burgess, Mikayla Call, Brianna Dyer, Riley Karl, Ian Kehoe, Sean Kenney and Mackenzie Walton.
