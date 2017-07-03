Historical exhibits in Londonderry, Walpole

Londonderry museum hosts two new exhibits

During the month of July, the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society presents two exhibits at the Custer Sharp House at 2461 Middletown Road in Londonderry. The first — Textiles and Fibers — covers the production of woolens at the mills and household goods and crafts. The exhibit features an old barn loom from the Woods House/Fairmount on Under the Mountain Road.

Music in the Mountains will include old photos of Lowell Lake Orchestra and other local bands, and the Bernadine Custer paintings and drawings of musicians.

Museum hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. Call 802-856-7284 visit their website at http://www.lahsvt.org for more information.

Walpole exhibit at historical society museum

The Walpole, N.H., Historical Society museum and gift shop are now open every Saturday noon to 4 p.m. until mid-October. The public is invited to view new exhibits and new additions to the Louisa May Alcott exhibit and browse the gift shop.

The main gallery has been transformed into a timeline of over 200 years of Walpole history. Visitors learn how Walpole evolved from a Native American seasonal fishing encampment in the 1700s and how early settlers transformed it into a prosperous New England Village. Upstairs, the new “When They Were Young” exhibit features children’s clothing from the 1800s to the 1960s.

The museum is located at 32 Main St. in Walpole. They also open by appointment. Call 603-756-3449 to make a reservation.