Ludlow Rotary awards scholarships to six Black River seniors

The Ludlow Rotary has awarded six students from area communities scholarships totaling $9,000, up 50 percent from what it has offered in the past.

The recipients were selected based on scholastic achievement, financial need, realistic goals, extracurricular activities and community service.

On Ludlow Rotary President Tesha Buss awarded the following scholarships, all to Black River High School graduating seniors:

$2,000 Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship to Aiyana Fortin of Mt. Holly .

. $2,000 Robert W. Kirkbride Rotary Scholarship to Sage Allen of Plymouth .

. $2,000 Ralph D. Hogancamp Vocational Scholarship to Aaron Miller of Ludlow .

. $1,000 traditional scholarship to Holly Goodman of Ludlow .

. $1,000 traditional scholarship to Madeline Vessey of Mt. Holly .

. $1,000 traditional scholarship to Alexandra Barton of Ludlow.

Daniel Kesman and Ralph Hogancamp were legendary members of the Ludlow Rotary, which this year is celebrating its 90th year of service to the community. Robert Kirkbride has been an active member of the Ludlow Rotary for more than 60 years . His scholarship is focused on community service.

For information about the Ludlow Rotary and its projects, visit www.ludlowrotary.com.