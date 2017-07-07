Andover Select Board agenda for July 10, 2017
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10 at Town Offices,
- Call Select Board meeting to order.
- Act on Agenda.
- Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from June 26th meeting.
- Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
- New Business: A. Use of the Town Hall
- Highways / Garage: A. Activity sheet
- Old Business: A. Setting a speed limit through town B. Highway crew uniforms
- Review and Act on Financial Orders.
- Correspondence. A. Property owner letter RE: safety at Dorman Rd intersection B. VLCT letter
- Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 07/24/2017 at 6:30 p.m.
