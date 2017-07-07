Andover Select Board agenda for July 10, 2017

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10 at Town Offices, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

  1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
  2. Act on Agenda.
  3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from June 26th meeting.
  4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
  5. New Business: A. Use of the Town Hall
  6. Highways / Garage: A. Activity sheet
  7. Old Business: A. Setting a speed limit through town B. Highway crew uniforms
  8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
  9. Correspondence. A. Property owner letter RE: safety at Dorman Rd intersection B. VLCT letter
  10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 07/24/2017 at 6:30 p.m.

