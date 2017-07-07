UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule – Ramp closing 7/17 to 7/28

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of July 10, 2017.

Exit 6 northbound on-ramp will be temporarily closed from July 17, 2017 to July 28, 2017. Motorists will be detoured on Route 5 to the Exit 7 northbound on-ramp.

Golden Hill Road activities:

Monday thru Friday:

Continued construction activities under the bridge to gain access to the bridge.

Continued steady truck traffic with traffic control present.

Barrier rope to be installed to keep boat traffic from accessing under the bridge during construction.

I-91 activities:

Monday thru Friday:

Median crossover work continues at the northern end.

Weather permitting paving the northbound crossover.

Weather permitting, paving the crossover on the southern end of the bridges.

Installation of signs, barriers and delineators on the northbound approach.

Motorists merging onto I-91 via Exit 6 northbound on ramp need to stop prior to entering I-91 northbound traffic.

