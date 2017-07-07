UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule – Ramp closing 7/17 to 7/28
The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of July 10, 2017.
Exit 6 northbound on-ramp will be temporarily closed from
July 17, 2017 to July 28, 2017. Motorists will be detoured on Route 5 to the Exit 7 northbound on-ramp.
Golden Hill Road activities:
Monday thru Friday:
- Continued construction activities under the bridge to gain access to the bridge.
- Continued steady truck traffic with traffic control present.
- Barrier rope to be installed to keep boat traffic from accessing under the bridge during construction.
I-91 activities:
Monday thru Friday:
- Median crossover work continues at the northern end.
- Weather permitting paving the northbound crossover.
- Weather permitting, paving the crossover on the southern end of the bridges.
- Installation of signs, barriers and delineators on the northbound approach.
Motorists merging onto I-91 via Exit 6 northbound on ramp need to stop prior to entering I-91 northbound traffic.
