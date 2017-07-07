UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule – Ramp closing 7/17 to 7/28

| Jul 07, 2017 | Comments 0

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of July 10, 2017.

Exit 6 northbound on-ramp will be temporarily closed from July 17, 2017 to July 28, 2017. Motorists will be detoured on Route 5 to the Exit 7 northbound on-ramp.

Golden Hill Road activities:

Monday thru Friday:

  • Continued construction activities under the bridge to gain access to the bridge.
  • Continued steady truck traffic with traffic control present.
  • Barrier rope to be installed to keep boat traffic from accessing under the bridge during construction.

I-91 activities:

Monday thru Friday:

  • Median crossover work continues at the northern end.
  • Weather permitting paving the northbound crossover.
  • Weather permitting, paving the crossover on the southern end of the bridges.
  • Installation of signs, barriers and delineators on the northbound approach.

Motorists merging onto I-91 via Exit 6 northbound on ramp need to stop prior to entering I-91 northbound traffic.

Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rockingham-Bridges-595422213984445/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/roadconstructvt #91rockbridges
Live Traffic Cameras: http://asti-traffic.com/tcm/default.aspx?id=c2a64a32-8015-48de-b622-122dd0bd7084

Print Friendly

Filed Under: Latest News

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply