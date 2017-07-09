GMUHS Board of Directors agenda for July 13, 2017

The Green Mountain Board of Directors will hold its meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 at the Library Learning Commons, 716 Vt. Route 103 South. Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order

II. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletions

III. Approval of Minutes

a. Minutes June 8, 2017 Regular Meeting

b. Minutes of June 14, 2017 Special Meeting

IV. Communications: a. Public Comments; b. Board Comments

V. Old Business

VI. New Business: a. Facilities: i. Roof Update, ii. Gymnasium Floor Bid

b. Policy: i. D18-Employee Use of Social Media, Social Networking, Media sites and Personal sites.

c. Principal report

d. Superintendent report

VII. Suggested Meeting Dates & Agenda Items: a. Regular Board Meeting

VIII. Adjournment