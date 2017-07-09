GMUHS Board of Directors agenda for July 13, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 09, 2017 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Board of Directors will hold its meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 at the Library Learning Commons, 716 Vt. Route 103 South. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletions
III. Approval of Minutes
a. Minutes June 8, 2017 Regular Meeting
b. Minutes of June 14, 2017 Special Meeting
IV. Communications: a. Public Comments; b. Board Comments
V. Old Business
VI. New Business: a. Facilities: i. Roof Update, ii. Gymnasium Floor Bid
b. Policy: i. D18-Employee Use of Social Media, Social Networking, Media sites and Personal sites.
c. Principal report
d. Superintendent report
VII. Suggested Meeting Dates & Agenda Items: a. Regular Board Meeting
VIII. Adjournment
Filed Under: Education News • GMUHS Board of Directors agenda
About the Author: