Arts events: July 11 through July 15, 2017

July 11: ‘Drowsy Chaperone’ in Brattleboro

New England Youth Theatre presents The Drowsy Chaperone from July 11 through 15 at 100 Flat St. in Brattleboro.

The show will be performed at 7 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, July 11 to 14 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15. The play concerns a middle-aged, asocial musical theater fan known only as Man in Chair. As he plays the record of his favorite musical, the fictional 1928 hit The Drowsy Chaperone, the show comes to life onstage while he wryly comments on the music, story, and actors.

Tickets for these performances are $11 for students, $13 for seniors and $15 for adults. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.neyt.org, in person at the NEYT Box Office, or by phone 802-246-6398 from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

New England Youth Theatre is an accessible theater, with accommodations for wheelchairs, and Assistive Listening Devices for patrons who are hard of hearing.

July 11: Springfield Community Band performances

he Springfield Community Band has announced three free upcoming concerts:

On Tuesday, July 11 at 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., the band will perform at Hartness House at 30 Orchard St. in Springfield.

Sunday, July 16 at 7 to 8 p.m., the band will be at the Ludlow Band Gazebo on Main St. in Ludlow.

Tuesday, July 18 at 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., the band will return to the Hartness House at 30 Orchard St. in Springfield.

The Springfield Community Band welcomes all musicians. All of the band members are there for the joy of making music together and enhancing their skills. Players that need help obtaining or restoring serviceable instruments, or just need additional information and encouragement, can contact Karen Bailey at 802-886-5478.

July 12: Sensible Shoes performs at Proctorsville Green

The Town of Cavendish and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association invite everyone to spend an evening listening to Sensible Shoes at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 on the Proctorsville Green in Proctorsville.

Sensible Shoes consists of drummer and singer Steve Drebber, lead guitarist and singer Tim Utt, bass guitar and vocalist Pooh Sprague, and Barbara Blaisdell on the keyboard. Sensible Shoes has placed original music in several major motion pictures including Philadelphia and The Manchurian Candidate.

The concerts are free. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic, or just layback and relax on the grass.

For more information call Robin at 802-226-7736. In the event of rain, postponement information will be reflected on the Cavendish Facebook page.

July 13: Musical performances at Yellow Barn

Yellow Barn’s 48th summer season continues with another full weekend of events.

Beginning Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m. the Yellow Barn hosts a concert, which includes the music of Franz Joseph Haydn, Max Reger, and Johannes Brahms in the Big Barn 49 Main St. in Putney. Tickets are $18, $16 for seniors and $9 students.

Saturday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m. audiences have a chance to join the Yellow Barn musicians in their work outside the concert hall with Laurence Lesser’s Cello Masterclass, and then moves to campus for Yellow Barn’s annual open house. Admission is $10, $9 seniors and $5 students.

Then audiences are invited to join the musicians for lunch and open rehearsals in Yellow Barn’s artist studios at the Greenwood School, 14 Greenwood Lane in Putney. Lunch costs $10. There is no admission fee for the open rehearsals.

At 7 p.m. there will be a pre-concert program in the Putney Public Library at 55 Main St. Artists and teachers Nicholas Mann, Violaine Melançon, and Natasha Brofsky and artistic director Seth Knopp share their insights and lead a discussion.

Patrons can reserve tickets by calling the box office at 802-387-6637, by emailing info@yellowbarn.org, or by visiting www.yellowbarn.org. Advance reservations are strongly encouraged for guaranteed admission.

July 14: Planet Talk, New Chamber Rap at Stone Church Center

As part of Eugene Friesen’s Creative Cello Workshop, taking place July 13 through 16 at Stone Church Center, cellist Friesen joins pianist Joel Martin and poet/rapper Myles Bullen to explore the intersection of jazz, classical and world music styles.

This Stone Church Arts concert, Planet Talk, New Chamber Rap, takes place at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 14, at Immanuel Episcopal Church, the Stone Church on the Hill, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Tickets in advance are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and children under 12 and $25/$20 at the door. Advance tickets and more information are available online at www.stonechurcharts.org or by phone at 802-460-0110. They are also on sale at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls or at the door.

