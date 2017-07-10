Chester Chatter: Lakeside retreats for family 4th of Julys

By Ruthie Douglas

My parents were married on the 4th of July. They took the Toonerville Trolley to Charlestown, N.H., and took the train up to Lake Winnipesaukee for a two-day honeymoon.

As years went by, our family mostly celebrated their anniversary up at our camp on Cole Pond. We’d go swimming, and take the boat out to go fishing.

We usually had lobster and corn on the cob. And when it got dark, we always had a campfire on the lake shore, where we could see the fireworks at Stratton Mountain.

Time went by and the 4th of July found me up to the lake sitting on the deck by myself. At dusk, I’d play some music, listen as the water lapped the shore, the frogs softly croaking as they settled down for the night and the loons quietly swimming by.

With the moon making a path across the lake, I recalled memories of long ago Fourth of Julys. They play like a movie reel in my head. Yes, it was sad. But I had those happy times that many people never have.

Celebrations

I was pleased to officiate for the wedding of Jeremy Adams and Amanda Diaz at the Fullerton Inn recently.

Jerry Stewart of Chester was sworn in as department commander of the American Legion Vermont Commander at its convention in Rutland on June 24 surrounded by his wife, Gail, and his children.



The Springfield High School Class of 1959 got together for lunch at the Fullerton in last week. My class meets on the last Friday of the month. It will meet at the Crown Point Country Club next month.

Jeff and Debbie Holden held their annual 4th of July pig roast on Saturday. In spite of pop-up showers, no one got wet under the tents. There were tables laden with food, live music with Rick Riendeau, a chance visit and kids and some adults enjoyed the waterslide. You can’t get any better than that.

What I feel has to be a good sign was the triple rainbow on Saturday evening. Have you ever seen one?

Tragic news and a fund-raiser benefit

I am so sorry for the family of Dennis Rounds on the loss of their home and belongings to fire. I know what that is like first-hand. While the Go Fund Me campaign has met it goal, you can still give by clicking here.

Kim Rushford is reaching out for some financial help for his wife, Jil, who has been in the Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock since June 8. Jil is battling three life-threatening conditions. Kim, owner of Kim’s Car Care out on Route 103 North, will be holding a fund-raiser at the Hall at MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub, 52 S. Main St. in Chester.

The event will be from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 and will include a Battle of the Bands hosted by Night Cap with its high-energy classic rock. DV8 will be there performing in the spirit of country and southern rock. And many more bands are expected. Suggested donation at the door is $5 a person.

This week’s trivia question: How many towns are there in Vermont?

Answer to last week’s trivia question: Nippy Pauls was the owner of the Hind Quarter eating place on Route 103 North.



Street Talk

Did you celebrate the 4th of July?

What’s that?

If you think you know what this object is, give Ruthie a call at 875-3260.