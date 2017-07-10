Community events: July 12 through July 16, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in their Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

July 12: BF community celebrates grant with potluck picnic

The Bellows Falls Promise Community has received a $200,000 grant from the Vermont Department of Children and Families that will be used to renovate the Central Elementary School playground located on School Street Extension in Bellows Falls. The scope of the project will include new playground equipment, shaded seating, a walking path, and resurfacing.

To celebrate the award on Wednesday, July 12 at 5:30 p.m. the Promise Community hosts a Picnic in the Playground, a potluck event for families at Central Elementary on School Street Extension in Bellows Falls. There will be activities, food, and a playground designer on hand as families help plan the new playground. Anyone with an interest in being part of this community renovation project is invited.

For more information about the Bellows Falls Promise Community and the playground renovation, contact Central Elementary Principal Keith Nemlich at keith.nemlich@wnesu.com or Rockingham Library Youth Services Librarian Sam Maskell at 802-463-4270 or e-mail youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org.

July 13: Vilas Bridge talk at Rock Library

Architectural historian and author Richard Ewald calls the Vilas Bridge “a bridge for their time,” and will discuss the history of the Vilas and other Bellows Falls bridges at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 at Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

The free event is part of a summer-long, fundraising effort by the Friends of the Library to purchase and permanently exhibit a large painting of the Vilas Bridge by the late, local artist Jerry Pfohl. The painting is now on display in the library.

Ewald is the author of Proud to Live Here, published in 2003, a regional history of towns in the Connecticut River Valley in Vermont and New Hampshire. After his talk, Ewald will autograph copies of the book, for sale for $20, half of which he will donate to the Friends of the Library fund-raising effort. The public can donate to the cause by clicking here.



This event is part of a series of events sponsored by the Friends of the Library that highlight the significance of the Vilas Bridge to surrounding communities. Refreshments will be served. For more information, go to rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

July 15: Herb, tea-tasting at BRAM

Gretchen Gregory will discuss the use of herbs and wildflowers for a tea that is both tasty and healthy and their many uses in your daily life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the Black River Academy Museum on 14 High St. in Ludlow.

Gregory will serve teas in addition to small desserts to accompany the tea. For those who like to garden or have thought about starting one, an herb garden will also be on display. Call 802-228-8690 or email willett@comcast.net for more information.

July 15: Chicken BBQ raises funds for the Windham community

The Windham Annual Chicken BBQ and Raffle begins at 5 p.m., Saturday, July 15 at the Windham Meeting House, 26 Harrington Road, Windham, on the corner of Windham Hill Road.

The Windham BBQ will be serving up Walter Woodruff’s special recipe BBQ chicken cooked over a wood fire. Baked beans, potato salad, green salad, homemade sweet breads, and strawberry shortcake are included for $10/adult, $5/child or $25/family. There will be a raffle of crafts by Windham artisans, and music by local musicians. Look for the big tent outside the Windham Congregational Church/Meeting House.

All proceeds benefit Windham area residents through Windham Community Organization. Call 802-874-4211 for more information.

June 16: Enhance sleep with yoga

Join Liza Eaton at Buddhaful Yoga at 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16, for a two-hour workshop on How to Conquer Sleep in Today’s Modern World.

Learn Kundalini yoga poses; meditation techniques and a yogic foot massage to ensure deep, peaceful sleep. Take home a bedtime routine, which primes the mind for deep rest, at the Fullerton Inn on the green in Chester.

Workshop price is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Sign up online at www.buddhafulyoga.com/events.

