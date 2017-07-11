Quilters sought for 24th Annual Quiltfest
The Quiet Valley Quilters Guild invites quilters to exhibit their quilted projects in the 24th Annual Bennington Quiltfest, to be held Sept. 16 and 17 at the Mount Anthony Union Middle School, 747 East Road in Bennington.
You do not need to be a member of the guild to submit an entry.
All quilt entries — wall hangings, bed quilts or other quilted creations, such as garments and accessories – must be registered by Aug. 1, 2017.
For complete details and a quilt entry form visit www.benningtonquiltfest.com/en
