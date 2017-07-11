Rash of overnight burglaries along Rt. 30 keeps VSP busy

By Shawn Cunningham

F our burglaries with similar circumstances and timing along Route 30 in West Townshend and Jamaica were reported to Vermont State Police today.

Early this morning, the West Townshend Cafe reported that overnight, someone had pulled out a window air conditioner and crawled into the building through the window. A cash register and the air conditioner were stolen. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Trooper Travis Valcourt at the Westminster barracks at 802- 722-4600.

Up the road in Jamaica, someone forced open the front door of the D&K Grocery Store and also stole a cash register. The burglar also removed an air conditioner from a window of the apartment upstairs and stole loose change from the residence.

Again on Route 30 in Jamaica, someone entered Asta’s Swiss Inn Bed and Breakfast overnight and stole a leather brief case. Anyone with information on those two incidents is asked to contact Trooper Colin Shepley 802-722-4600.

And finally, the landlord of a building on Route 30 in Jamaica told State Police that during the night, someone had pried open the rear door of a vacant apartment. Nothing was taken in that break-in. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Paul Dean at 802-722-4600.