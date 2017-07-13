Grafton Select Board agenda for July 17, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 13, 2017 | Comments 0
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 17 at Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.
1. Adopt Agenda
2. Minutes: July 3, 2017
3. Highway Report
4. Cristine White, Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance
5. Open Demo Bids for FEMA Buyout property
6. Follow Up on Town Forester Letter of May 22, 2017
7. Dog Census
8. Town Pool
9. Event Notification Discussion
10. Town notification for events and street closures
11. Unfinished business: Winnie Park, Town Pump, Town Hall, Country Side Lock & Alarm
12. Public Comment
13. Other Business
14. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, August 7, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Town Garage
Filed Under: Grafton Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: