Grafton Select Board agenda for July 17, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 17 at Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Minutes: July 3, 2017

3. Highway Report

4. Cristine White, Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance

5. Open Demo Bids for FEMA Buyout property

6. Follow Up on Town Forester Letter of May 22, 2017

7. Dog Census

8. Town Pool

9. Event Notification Discussion

10. Town notification for events and street closures

11. Unfinished business: Winnie Park, Town Pump, Town Hall, Country Side Lock & Alarm

12. Public Comment

13. Other Business

14. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, August 7, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Town Garage