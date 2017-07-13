Police search for victim’s car in Middlesex homicide

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Vermont State Police detectives are looking for the car of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area down an embankment off the Brook Road in Middlesex last night.

An autopsy on the victim, identified the victim as Cindy Cook, 59, of Barre, was conducted this morning at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington. Her death was called a homicide. A statement of the cause of death is still pending.

Cook’s 2009 Mini Cooper Clubman station wagon is missing. It is cream colored, with a black top and black stripes on the hood, with Vermont plates numbered GBH823.

Also, the last known contact with Cook was on July 3 when a family member spoke with her by phone. Anyone who had contact with Cook on or after July 3 is asked to call state police detectives.

The homicide investigation is being led by the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit along with detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office and with assistance from the Barre City Police Department.

Anyone with information about Cook or her car is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191.