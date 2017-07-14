Chester Planning Commission agenda for Monday, July 17, 2017
The Planning Commission for the town of Chester will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 17 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Its agenda is below.
- Introduce members
- Review status of member terms and other organizational items
- Review process of recommendation to Select Board for Zoning Administrator appointment
- Review status of current Town Plan
- Review status of Town Plan draft version
- Discuss a potential grant to audit current zoning and recommend possible changes – Julie Hance
- Review educational opportunities for Planning Commission and DRB – Julie Hance
- Discuss future meeting times
