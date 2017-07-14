Chester Planning Commission agenda for Monday, July 17, 2017

The Planning Commission for the town of Chester will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 17 at Town Hall,  556 Elm St. Its agenda is below.

  1. Introduce members
  2. Review status of member terms and other organizational items
  3. Review process of recommendation to Select Board for Zoning Administrator appointment
  4. Review status of current Town Plan
  5. Review status of Town Plan draft version
  6. Discuss a potential grant to audit current zoning and recommend possible changes – Julie Hance
  7. Review educational opportunities for Planning Commission and DRB – Julie Hance
  8. Discuss future meeting times
