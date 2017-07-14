Chester Select Board agenda for July 19, 2017
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 19 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Approval of Minutes from July 5, 2017 Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. Entertainment Permit; Country Girl Diner
5. Solid Waste District Possible Funds Distribution; Derek Suursoo
6. Financial Update
- General Fund
- Water & Sewer Fund
- Delinquent Taxes
- Solar Farm
7. New Business/Next Agenda
8. Adjourn
