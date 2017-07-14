UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule – Ramp closing 7/17 to 7/28

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of July 15, 2017.

Exit 6 northbound on-ramp will be temporarily closed from July 17, 2017 to July 28, 2017. Motorists will be detoured on Route 5 to the Exit 7 northbound on-ramp.

Golden Hill Road activities:

Monday thru Friday:

Continued construction activities on the access road to the bridge.

Continued steady truck traffic with traffic control present.

Barrier ropes & signs to be installed to keep boat traffic from accessing the construction zone in the Williams River.

I-91 activities:

Saturday, July 15:

Work continues on the crossover.

Monday thru Friday:

I-91 EXIT 6 NORTHBOUND ON RAMP CLOSURE WITH SIGNED DETOUR.

Construction continues on the I-91 Exit 6 northbound ramp.

Continued median crossover work continues at the northern end.

Weather permitting paving the northbound crossover.

Continued installation of concrete barriers northbound.

It is “anticipated” that the northbound crossover will be opened to traffic on July 21, 2017. This will be subject to changed if weather doesn’t cooperate for needed work activities during the week.

Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rockingham-Bridges-595422213984445/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/roadconstructvt #91rockbridges

Live Traffic Cameras: http://asti-traffic.com/tcm/default.aspx?id=c2a64a32-8015-48de-b622-122dd0bd7084