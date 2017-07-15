UPDATE: Middlesex victim’s boyfriend leaves state with her car

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Vermont State Police detectives say that the boyfriend of Cindy Cook, whose body was found down an embankment in a wooded area off the eastside of Brook Road in Middlesex on July 13, is driving her 2009 Mini Cooper Clubman.

Police have said that Cook’s death was a homicide although they have not released the cause of death.

Detectives determined that Randal Gebo, 61 of Barre, left the state of Vermont with the car and that yesterday afternoon, Gebo used Cook’s debit card to withdraw cash from a bank in West Prescott, Ariz.

Late last night, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gebo. The warrant is for aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent and for fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of a credit card issued to another. According to a VSP press release, if captured, Gebo is to be held on $250,000 bail.

Vermont State Police thank the public for many tips and leads they have received and ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Randal Gebo or the 2009 Mini Cooper to call the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.