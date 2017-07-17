Chester Chatter: Knee-deep in frogs

By Ruthie Douglas

Young’s furniture store was just down the street from where I grew up in Springfield. We neighborhood kids kept an eye out for when it received deliveries.

New appliances and furniture came in slab wood crates with heavy card board.

We looked over the rubbish area and selected some great stuff for our projects. Dragging them to my back lawn, we built forts, sometimes even two stories high. The long boxes that crates came in made great tunnels into the fort.

We also built a raft that we sailed on the frog pond. Many times we fell into the water. I once talked the other kids into helping me catch some grand daddy bullfrogs. We carried them in pails to Willie’s grandma’s lily pond in her flower garden. A nice touch, or so I thought.

Come night time, we were in deep trouble due to the racket those darn frogs made, keeping the neighbors awake. We were ordered to catch them and return them to the frog pond. This time it was not easy either. They did not want to leave their new home or else they were wise to how we had caught them before.

When it came to trouble, everyone looked at me and I never could get away with much.

Here and there

Linda Keith, who is now living in Florida, is in town for a couple of weeks visiting her sister Barbara Westine.

Phyllis Savage is recovering from a fall and a broken hip. Get well soon Phyllis.

Cousins Douglas and Bev Johnson of South Jordan Utah and Beth Thompson of Topsham VT stopped by for a visit.

Linda Roys was host to the Dominoes Chicks at her camper at Horseshoe Acres. The Chicks played outside on the porch and were delighted to be visited by a fawn.

Happy happy anniversary to my daughter Jean and her husband Joe Bolanski.

Tom and Brenda Mehlert of Phoenix Ariz. stopped by for a visit. Brenda is the daughter of Priscilla Whitcomb Walker who grew up here.

This week’s trivia: Where was Chester’s landfill dump located?

Answer to last week’s trivia question: The state of Vermont has 151 towns plus smaller villages and hamlets.

