Community events: July 22 through July 23, 2017

July 22: Wilder Memorial Library Book Sale

Wilder Memorial Library will hold its annual Book Sale to benefit the library from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22 on the Weston Green Main Street in Weston.

Donated books will continue to accepted right up until the sale. Call or email the library for information or a home pick-up at 802-824-4307 or director@wildermemoriallibrary.org.

July 22: 25th Vermont Race for the Cure

n Saturday, July 22, people come together at Riley Rink at Hunter Park in Manchester for a common purpose: to support local breast health programs, ongoing breast cancer research and education by forming teams to participate in the 10k run, 5k run, or 5k walk to honor, or to remember, someone’s fight with breast cancer.

For some, their motivation is a loved one, friend, or co-worker. For others, it is just because they recognize the importance of the cause.

Komen New England invites all interested to join or form a team for the 25th Komen Vermont Race for the Cure July 22 at www.komennewengland.org. Visit their website for a complete list of 2017 teams to date.

July 23: History of bicycling in Vermont

niversity of Vermont Professor Luis Vivanco explores the fascinating early history of the bicycle in Vermont, a new invention that generated widespread curiosity when it arrived here in the 1880s. Vivanco will speak 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 at the American Precision Museum at 196 Main St., in Windsor.

The program, Of Wheelman, the New Woman, and Good Roads: Bicycling in Vermont 1880–1920, discusses how the bicycle is tied to important changes in industrial production, consumerism, new road policies and regulations, gender relations, and new cultural ideas about auto-mobility and effortless speed.

The talk is free, open to the public, and wheelchair accessible. For more information, contact the museum at 802-674-5781 or email info@americanprecision.org. Admission is free to the museum on Sunday. Attendees should allow more time to explore the exhibits. A special section of the current Shaping America exhibit focuses on bicycles as one of the consumer products developed after the transfer of technology from making firearms after the Civil War.